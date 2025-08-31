Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $477,700.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,230.13. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

