Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 288.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 111.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 234.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $230.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.18. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $191.91 and a 1-year high of $321.93. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The firm had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.36%.

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

