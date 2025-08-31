Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Insperity by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,484,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,423,000 after purchasing an additional 312,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,888 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Insperity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 787,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Insperity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Insperity by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Lumelleau acquired 5,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.36 per share, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,480. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall Mehl acquired 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $90,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,950.35. This trade represents a 9.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,194 shares of company stock worth $925,981. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NSP opened at $55.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.14 and a 52 week high of $95.98.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 0.60%.Insperity’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-2.51 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

