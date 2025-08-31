Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 77,183.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,485,000 after buying an additional 392,864 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,461,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,503,000 after purchasing an additional 74,379 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 47,626 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,441,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $367.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $273.60 and a 52-week high of $369.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

