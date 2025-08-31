Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SPX Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,363,000 after purchasing an additional 56,221 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in SPX Technologies by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC stock opened at $187.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.94. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $209.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

