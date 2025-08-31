Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,656 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FXI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3,225.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 243,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $38.91 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

