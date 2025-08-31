Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. $SSB

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,829 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SouthState by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other SouthState news, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,095.80. The trade was a 6.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,786. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $786,321 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on SouthState from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.33. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $114.26.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $840.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.12 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 22.38%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

