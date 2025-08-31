Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Brink’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,415,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 18.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 105,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,525,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,403,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO opened at $111.98 on Friday. Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $115.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

In other Brink’s news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,345. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $2,380,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,023.60. The trade was a 49.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,058 shares of company stock worth $2,946,513 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

