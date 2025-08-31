Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Victory Capital by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,244,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,438,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 458,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $71.28 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.89 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

