Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,207 Shares of Griffon Corporation $GFF

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Griffon by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after purchasing an additional 326,663 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Griffon by 11,460.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 189,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 667,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after acquiring an additional 59,797 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $76.07 on Friday. Griffon Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The business had revenue of $613.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

