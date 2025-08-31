Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 17,608 Shares of Wayfair Inc. $W

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 235.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wayfair by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wayfair by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,540,000 after buying an additional 47,326 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $8,244,000. Finally, Benchstone Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $16,149,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $25.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 199,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,638,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 544,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,655,323.20. The trade was a 26.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 199,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,634,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,660,340.80. This represents a 26.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,240,204 shares of company stock valued at $81,706,986. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $81.94.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

