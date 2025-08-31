Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 2,201 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 82.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $327,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,771 shares in the company, valued at $861,727.44. This represents a 27.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $276,639.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 79,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,890.60. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $862,104 over the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.