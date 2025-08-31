Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 26,651 Shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. $AMRX

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,651 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 5,975.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS

In other AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS news, EVP Jason B. Daly sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $199,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $95,984.30. This trade represents a 67.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nikita Shah sold 114,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $1,105,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 152,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,497.38. The trade was a 42.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,700,625. Corporate insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRX. Wall Street Zen cut AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Stock Performance

Shares of AMRX opened at $9.56 on Friday. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 956.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS had a negative return on equity of 189.49% and a net margin of 0.12%. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

