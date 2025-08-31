Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $71.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $821.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

