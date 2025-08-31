Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation $CMCO

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 946.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,332 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2,466.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 66,991 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCO opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $235.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.88 million. Analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.85%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

