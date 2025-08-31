Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,409,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,113,000 after buying an additional 1,561,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 295,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,201,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 88.9% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 759,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 357,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 584,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 302,278 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $39,884.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 217,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,169.78. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $39,884.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 242,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,058.68. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,962 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,799 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4%

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.36. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.