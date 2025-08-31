Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. $NFBK

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,039 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Northfield Bancorp worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,356,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,713,000 after buying an additional 84,883 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Northfield Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Northfield Bancorp stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $495.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Northfield Bancorp Announces Dividend

Northfield Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Northfield Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.