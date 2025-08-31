Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 126.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Shares of SPSC opened at $110.30 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $203.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.24.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

