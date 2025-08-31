Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. $MEI

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Methode Electronics worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1,817.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 0.9%

MEI stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.80). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Methode Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.73%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

