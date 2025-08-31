Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $20.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,332,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 949,663 shares in the company, valued at $19,259,165.64. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 22,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $473,641.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 226,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,492.28. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,690. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

