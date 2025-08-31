Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. $BFS

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Saul Centers worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Barclays PLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 37,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:BFS opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm had revenue of $69.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.79%.

About Saul Centers

(Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.