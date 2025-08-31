Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,121 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 32,706 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 171,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,826 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

