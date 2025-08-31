Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,660 Shares of Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Confluent by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 60,346 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Confluent by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,383,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,669,000 after buying an additional 284,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 756.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 287,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,664 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $45,314.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 237,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,696.78. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $443,909.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 636,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,497.96. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,117 shares of company stock worth $13,017,274. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Confluent

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.