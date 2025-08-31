Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,919 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 18.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 18.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:KW opened at $8.82 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

