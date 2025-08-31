Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 21,746 Shares of 10x Genomics $TXG

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,746 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of 10x Genomics worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,845,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after acquiring an additional 901,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,118,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,061,000 after purchasing an additional 184,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,116,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193,588 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,319,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 982,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 target price on 10x Genomics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $307,723.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,874.67. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $103,231.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 440,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,845.52. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,149 shares of company stock valued at $539,865. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.03.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.63. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. 10x Genomics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

