Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 223,774 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,774 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 253,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,323,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 133,394 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $9.63 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEG

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.