Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $818,000 Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated $IMKTA

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Ingles Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $75.63.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

