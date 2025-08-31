Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January $EJAN Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,690 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.30% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $32.73 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.