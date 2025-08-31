Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June $UJUN Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 100.0% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $905,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 13.0% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 138,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $36.08.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.