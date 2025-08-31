Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $3,678,050.49 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $3,678,050.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $3,568,821.68.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,874,049.85.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,676,008.83.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $3,614,759.03.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,673,967.17.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $3,554,530.06.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $3,553,509.23.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $3,390,176.43.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The company had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

