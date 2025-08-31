Invesco Building & Construction ETF $PKB Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.71% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,980,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $734,000.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PKB opened at $91.54 on Friday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The company has a market capitalization of $260.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

