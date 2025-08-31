Invesco Large Cap Value ETF $PWV Stake Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $64.68.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

