Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF $RSPG Stake Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 228,857 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 281,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 72,960 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $79.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $441.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

