Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $116.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.54. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $119.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

