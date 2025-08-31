iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Acquired by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7,780.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,213,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 160,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19,412.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 214,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.68. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $103.93.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

