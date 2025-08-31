iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF $IHF Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IHF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares during the period.

IHF stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $668.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

