Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.51, but opened at $33.63. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 49,369 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ituran Location and Control currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $670.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $86.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.17 million.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 726,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after buying an additional 113,594 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 65,502 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 125,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading

