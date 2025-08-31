James Murdoch Sells 120,000 Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director James Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $333.87 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $205.97 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.59 and a 200 day moving average of $302.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.99, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

