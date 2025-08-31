Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 225 shares.The stock last traded at $32.75 and had previously closed at $31.72.

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Japan Steel Works alerts:

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $467.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.