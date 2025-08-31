John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 37,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 28,724 shares.The stock last traded at $76.46 and had previously closed at $76.52.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHML. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 561.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

