Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Stock Holdings Decreased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,911,000 after purchasing an additional 97,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $305.70 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $308.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

