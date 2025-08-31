Jump Financial LLC Acquires 3,743 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,415 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $865,353.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,413. This represents a 54.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $451,274.13. The trade was a 73.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,070,311 shares of company stock worth $62,095,433. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.