Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in OPENLANE in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPENLANE Stock Down 0.1%

OPENLANE stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $481.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,658,313.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,667.78. This represents a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $5,436,425.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,616.94. The trade was a 84.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPENLANE Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Articles

