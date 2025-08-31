Jump Financial LLC Buys 13,000 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 130.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,408,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,938,000 after acquiring an additional 42,536 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $39.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.