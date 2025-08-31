Jump Financial LLC Buys 2,530 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,038.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,610,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,063,000 after buying an additional 1,468,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,198,000 after purchasing an additional 882,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after purchasing an additional 798,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,233,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,122,000 after purchasing an additional 544,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $27,640,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -634.18, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $125.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -4,061.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Baird R W cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

