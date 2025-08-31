Jump Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,648,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SF opened at $115.37 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average is $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 7 shares of company stock worth $781 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

