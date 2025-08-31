Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corpay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,398,000 after acquiring an additional 119,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Corpay by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,970,000 after acquiring an additional 472,147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Corpay by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,163,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 118,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Corpay by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,894,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,731,000 after acquiring an additional 208,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Corpay by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,275,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,639,000 after acquiring an additional 299,452 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $325.64 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.02 and a 1 year high of $400.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on shares of Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.43.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

