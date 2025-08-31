Jump Financial LLC Has $869,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20,866 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 9.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in shares of Netflix by 119.3% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 82,445 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $80,457,000 after purchasing an additional 44,848 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,208.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,231.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,118.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.80 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total value of $32,633,638.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,394.04. This trade represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,163 shares of company stock worth $151,917,174. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

