Jump Financial LLC Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 $URTY

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $4,052,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTY opened at $49.14 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $68.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $412.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 3.41.

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

