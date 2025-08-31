Jump Financial LLC Has $890,000 Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 899.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,306 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Ramaco Resources worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 30.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on METC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,502,930 shares in the company, valued at $46,929,937.50. This trade represents a 39.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 1.35. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $152.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. Ramaco Resources’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

